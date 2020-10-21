AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon lowered AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HSBC raised AVEVA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

