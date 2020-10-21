Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Shares Gap Up to $4,090.00

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4,090.00, but opened at $4,250.00. Avon Rubber shares last traded at $4,015.00, with a volume of 13,817 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVON. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,435 ($31.81) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,113.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,385.76.

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 500 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,112 ($53.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,560 ($26,861.77). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 512 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,186.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.