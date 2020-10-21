AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.02 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $913.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. AZZ has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZZ. ValuEngine cut shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

