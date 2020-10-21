B.Riley Securit Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE CDR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 9,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 83.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.