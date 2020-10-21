B.Riley Securit Comments on Biomerica, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. B.Riley Securit analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%.

Separately, Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. 1,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,908. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of -0.83. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.