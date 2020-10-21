B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Up to $31.00

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $32.06. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 816 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 million and a PE ratio of 29.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.85.

About B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

