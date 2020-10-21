B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BTG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

BTG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. 94,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,625,940. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCF National Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

