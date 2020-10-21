B2Gold Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

BTO opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.12 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$612.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total value of C$927,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,847 shares in the company, valued at C$796,625.82. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 46,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total transaction of C$440,165.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at C$15,059,908.76. Insiders sold 504,632 shares of company stock worth $4,498,333 over the last 90 days.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.