Banc of California (BANC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BANC stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

