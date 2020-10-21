Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBDO opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.