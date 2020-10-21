Bank First (NYSE:BFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:BFC opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd.

Several research firms recently commented on BFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

