Bank of Commerce Holdings to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of BOCH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 35,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,693. The company has a market cap of $131.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at $114,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence John Street bought 8,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,660 shares of company stock worth $105,702. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 86,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $440,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

