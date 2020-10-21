Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

BK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 91,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.