Bank OZK (OZK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Bank OZK to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.00. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.