Barnes Group Inc. (B) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.
Barnes Group has increased its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.
B stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.
In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
