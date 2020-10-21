Barnes Group Inc. (B) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

B stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

