Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock opened at C$35.58 on Monday. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.52 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total transaction of C$1,006,225.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,796.58. Also, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total transaction of C$384,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at C$3,671,575.71.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

