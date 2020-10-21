Barrington Research Comments on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

KAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 84.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 328,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 427.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 232,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

