Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Now Covered by BofA Securities

BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

BSY opened at $38.23 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

