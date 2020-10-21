Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get NetSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. NetSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for NetSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.