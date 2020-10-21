BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $304,970.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00238164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00084822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00032640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01324114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00144925 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

BetProtocol Token Trading

