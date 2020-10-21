Bewhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 112,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Bewhere Company Profile (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

