Bewhere (CVE:BEW) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 112,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Bewhere (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bewhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bewhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.