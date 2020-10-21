Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

BGFV stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,671.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,275 shares in the company, valued at $64,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

