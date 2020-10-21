Biogen Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $8.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $8.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $34.30 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.82.

Biogen stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.82. 16,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,691. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

