Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 32.50-33.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $34.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.2-13.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.83 billion.Biogen also updated its FY20 guidance to $32.50-33.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Biogen has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 34.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $311.82.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

