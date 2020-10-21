Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.50-33.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $31.98. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$13.2-13.4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.80 billion.Biogen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 32.50-33.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.82.

BIIB opened at $267.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 34.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

