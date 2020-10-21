Bioventix PLC (BVXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) declared a dividend on Monday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BVXP opened at GBX 4,259 ($55.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,095.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,136.06. Bioventix has a 52-week low of GBX 2,587 ($33.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,500 ($58.79).

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.

