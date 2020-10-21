BitCoen Reaches Market Cap of $43,511.73 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, BitCoen has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $43,511.73 and $134.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.01112319 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000019 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,084.38 or 1.03144797 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 349.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

