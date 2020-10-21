Bitcoin Incognito Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Escodex, Crex24 and STEX. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $127,251.95 and $4,527.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX, Escodex and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

