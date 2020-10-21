Bitcoin Interest Reaches Market Cap of $69,773.74 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 57.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $69,773.74 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00493006 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000780 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

