Bitcoin Planet Price Reaches $0.0001 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,311.04 or 1.00242837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00042970 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00591936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00760878 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00097963 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

