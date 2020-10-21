Bitcore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $432.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12,447.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.52 or 0.03097102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.35 or 0.02075474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00418147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00992502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00496565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00042813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,439,317 coins and its circulating supply is 17,938,358 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, QBTC, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Exrates and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

