Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Short Interest Down 12.7% in September

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of BQH opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.87.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 4%.
Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.
