Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Short Interest Down 12.7% in September

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of BQH opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 4%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BQH. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 163,175 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

