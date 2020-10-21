Blackstone Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 70,499 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,666% compared to the average daily volume of 2,549 put options.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 323.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 126,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 96,280 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $22,258,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.