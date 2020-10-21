Blackstone Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 70,499 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,666% compared to the average daily volume of 2,549 put options.
Shares of NYSE BX opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 323.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 126,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 96,280 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $22,258,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.
Blackstone Group Company Profile
The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.
