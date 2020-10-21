Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) (LON:BLOE) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) (LON:BLOE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.70. Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1,214,423 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) Company Profile

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship Field is the West Rustavi Onshore Oil and Gas Field. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017. Block Energy Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

