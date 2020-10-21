BLOCKv Reaches One Day Volume of $869,448.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $869,448.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00035300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $560.91 or 0.04421686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00029234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00274137 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

