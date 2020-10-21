Blueprint Medicines Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.37. 1,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,537,000 after buying an additional 767,413 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,054,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 601.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 169,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after acquiring an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 47.2% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 296,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 95,124 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

