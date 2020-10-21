BMO Capital Markets Boosts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $176.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRTX. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $189.04 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $203.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.92.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

