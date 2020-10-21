BMO Capital Markets Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $36.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

ALLY stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

