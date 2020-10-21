BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $460.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.13% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.57.

NYSE:CP opened at $319.16 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $327.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $226,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $2,112,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $224,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

