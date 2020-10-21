BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNP. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.57 ($51.26).

BNP stock opened at €33.12 ($38.96) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.03.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

