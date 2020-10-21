Boenning Scattergood Comments on Argo Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argo Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,068. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. Argo Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $70.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group by 136.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the second quarter worth about $272,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

