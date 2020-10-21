Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) & Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Financial Comparison

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

This table compares Borr Drilling and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -89.94% -22.75% -8.67% Baytex Energy -199.92% -8.49% -3.22%

This table compares Borr Drilling and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.15 -$297.60 million N/A N/A Baytex Energy $1.36 billion 0.14 -$9.39 million $0.17 2.01

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Borr Drilling has a beta of 5.5, meaning that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Borr Drilling and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 2 8 2 0 2.00

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $0.64, indicating a potential upside of 88.43%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Borr Drilling on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. As of January 20, 2020, it had proved developed producing reserves of 142 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 314 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 529 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.