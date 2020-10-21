Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

