Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Hits $0.0006

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Bounty0x has a market cap of $148,890.40 and approximately $251.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars.

