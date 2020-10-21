BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BP by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,539,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

