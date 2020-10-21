Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Brenntag (ETR:BNR) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of BNR opened at €54.78 ($64.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 52 week high of €57.42 ($67.55).
About Brenntag
