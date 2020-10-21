Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.86. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,428 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.