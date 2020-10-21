Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to announce sales of $530,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $960,000.00 and the lowest is $230,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $230,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $8.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 million to $9.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $79.61 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $227.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NYSE:KDMN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,170. The firm has a market cap of $634.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 767.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 391,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kadmon by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 705,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 534,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

