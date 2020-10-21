Brokerages Anticipate Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.30). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.29. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,419 shares of company stock valued at $17,444,348 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $66,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.